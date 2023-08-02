Encroachments in Karkhana Bazaar removed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-encroachment squad of district administration removed all types of illegal setups in one of the busiest Karkhana Bazaar among eight others adjacent to Clock Tower Chowk, here on Wednesday.

The squad seized goods of shopkeepers they had displayed in front of the shops on footpaths while vehicles and motorcycles parked on the wrong ways were handed over to traffic police.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar personally supervised the operation.

The squad also demolished illegal constructions in the Factory area.