Open Menu

Encroachments In Karkhana Bazaar Removed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Encroachments in Karkhana Bazaar removed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-encroachment squad of district administration removed all types of illegal setups in one of the busiest Karkhana Bazaar among eight others adjacent to Clock Tower Chowk, here on Wednesday.

The squad seized goods of shopkeepers they had displayed in front of the shops on footpaths while vehicles and motorcycles parked on the wrong ways were handed over to traffic police.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar personally supervised the operation.

The squad also demolished illegal constructions in the Factory area.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

15 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

31 minutes ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

1 hour ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

1 hour ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

1 hour ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

3 hours ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan