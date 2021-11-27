Encroachments leading 50 pc civic issues: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has claimed that 50 percent civic issues of the district relates to encroachments therefore all out efforts are being made to remove all encroachments and ensure smooth traffic flow in urban populace

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has claimed that 50 percent civic issues of the district relates to encroachments therefore all out efforts are being made to remove all encroachments and ensure smooth traffic flow in urban populace.

Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTCI Secretariat on Saturday, the deputy commissioner informed that during anti-encroachment campaign, large areas of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas have been cleared from encroachments while efforts are on foot to accomplish the task at the earliest.

He informed that cases have been registered against the persons who are involved in re-encroaching the cleared spots and the sub-ordinate staff has been bound to resolve the civic issues at the earliest whenever, complaints received from citizens particularly the traders.

He said that 30 percent recovery of Water and Sanitation Agency cannot resolved the issues of water supply and sewerage issues while health and sanitation issues are occurring because of lack of interest of sanitary staff, The appointment of administrator in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation can ensure the resolving of civic issues being faced by the citizens, he added.

The HCSTSI president in his welcome address highlighted the civic issues being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad, adding that it because of non implementation of civic rules from concerned authorities.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration and the deputy commissioner for making sincere efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the district and emphasized the need of launching mass awareness campaign against Polio, Dengue and Measles so that the citizens could be motivated to vaccinate their under aged children against these diseases.

He also underlined the need of activation of the trauma centre so that the citizens could be benefited from this state of the art centre.

Among others, Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Vice President Masroor Iqbal, former HCSTSI Presidents Saleemuddin Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Akram Ansari, members executive committee Shafqatullah Memon, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Ahmed Hussain Shaikh, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farooq Nami and Muhammad Yaseen Khilji were also present on the occasion.