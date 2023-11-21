Open Menu

Encroachments On 59 Marla Graveyard’s Land Demolished

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Encroachments on 59 marla graveyard’s land demolished

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) District administration Peshawar demolished encroachments established on 59 Marla graveyard land during an operation an anti-encroachment operation carried out in various graveyards of the city here on Tuesday morning.

Three people were also arrested for creating hurdles in the operation and interference in the duties of the government officials.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Aafaaq Wazir, the Administrator of Auqaaf Department, Hamid Gigiyani and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Saleem Ayubi carried out an operation against encroachments erected on 59 marla land in graveyards at Berry Bagh, Beijo Graveyard and Zahidabad.

During the operation, encroachments erected on the land of graveyards were demolished and three people were also arrested for resistance to the operation.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed to avert any untoward incident.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar encroachments were established on the land of graveyards and people involved in the illegal practice were served with several notices to remove it voluntarily, but they failed, leaving the district administration with no other option than carrying out the operation to demolish the encroachments and retrieve the land.

DC Peshawar has directed the officers of the district administration to inspect bazaars and other places daily and send those re-erecting encroachments behind bars.

