Encroachments On Graveyard Land Demolished

Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Encroachments on graveyard land demolished

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I in a joint operation demolished dozens of encroachments made on the land of graveyards in Berry Bagh locality of the city on Tuesday.

During the anti-encroachment operation conducted under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Adil Wasim and Enforcement Officer, Town-I, Qaiser Bacha dozens of illegal structures and kiosks demolished.

Nine persons were also taken into custody for creating hurdles in the official work of the government officials. Encroachments were erected on the lands of graveyards and pedestrians were also facing hardships in their movement.

