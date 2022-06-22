Encroachments on graveyard land demolished

District administration demolished encroachments in a graveyard on Wazirbagh Road in a joint operation with Auqaf department and Capital Metropolitan on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration demolished encroachments in a graveyard on Wazirbagh Road in a joint operation with Auqaf department and Capital Metropolitan on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on public complaints regarding construction of houses on graveyard land to occupy the public property.

During the operation, illegal constructions were demolished and the occupants were given a warning of two days to remove their goods from the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Saleem Ayubi said that anti-encroachment operation will continue and no leniency would be shown in this regard.