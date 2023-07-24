Encroachments operation held in Madina Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-encroachment team of Faisalabad Development Authority held an operation in Madina Town and its peripheral localities, here on Monday.

The teams removed concrete as well as temporary structures, set up on footpaths and roads.

The team also seized the items of shopkeepers they had displayed in front of their doors, which was causing great inconvenience to people especially to people on foot.

Meanwhile, the enforcement team held inspection of illegal housing colonies at Chak No 223-RB and demolished structures and offices of two colonies. The office of another illegal housing society, Meesaq City, set up on the land of Chak No 61-RB, was sealed.