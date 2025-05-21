Encroachments operation launched in Tehsil Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Tehsil Sambrial on Wednesday removed encroachments from Daska road,

Sialkot-Wazirabad Road and Sambrial Morh, and got registered cases against

six shopkeepers.

According to official sources, the anti-encroachment operation was carried out

under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Fatima Atta Bandyal.

The anti-encroachment team got registered cases against six shopkeepers identified

as Ali, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Yousaf, Hassan Ali and

Abu Bakr.