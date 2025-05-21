Encroachments Operation Launched In Tehsil Sambrial
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Tehsil Sambrial on Wednesday removed encroachments from Daska road,
Sialkot-Wazirabad Road and Sambrial Morh, and got registered cases against
six shopkeepers.
According to official sources, the anti-encroachment operation was carried out
under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Fatima Atta Bandyal.
The anti-encroachment team got registered cases against six shopkeepers identified
as Ali, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Yousaf, Hassan Ali and
Abu Bakr.
Recent Stories
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachments operation launched in Tehsil Sambrial1 minute ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal11 minutes ago
-
Khalid Magsi condemns terror attacks in Balochistan, urges strong action11 minutes ago
-
SCCI president meets PICIIP team to discuss Sialkot’s urban transformation11 minutes ago
-
Expert advises consumption of tea without milk key to better health on 'World Tea Day'11 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid condemns attack on school bus in Khuzdar11 minutes ago
-
100 power thieves arrested in May so far11 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ15 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman condemns Khuzdar terror attack as 'Barbaric', blames India-sponsored terrorism21 minutes ago
-
Special Guard of Honour held in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir21 minutes ago
-
Special Guard of Honour held in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will uproot terrorism: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry21 minutes ago