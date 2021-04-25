Encroachments over Badminton Club Landhi removed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Administration of Korangi Karachi has removed encroachments from Landhi Badminton Club and got it vacated from squatters during an anti encroachment operation.

On public complaints regarding encroachments and illegal construction on the land of Badminton Club in Landhi 3 area, the assistant commissioner Landhi Murad Abbasi carried out anti encroachment operation and removed illegal constructions from the land, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner and Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi Karachi, Irfan Salam Meerwani, has warned the squatters of stringent action if they do not remove voluntarily the illegally built structures of the government lands or amenity plots.