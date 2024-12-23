Encroachments-related Issues Discussed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM
A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan which took up encroachments-related matters.
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan which took up encroachments-related matters.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Waseem, ADCR Fahad Mahmood, ADCF F&P Muhammad Arshad Wattoo, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan, AC Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarar and Deputy Director Local Government Babar Shahzad Ranjha, besides Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar and other officers through video link.
The four Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the initiatives taken so far regarding the beautification of cities, encroachment-free roads and future plans and various suggestions were also considered regarding strengthening the governance of union councils at the grassroots level. Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain also presented a bouquet to Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and his team on behalf of the Secretary Agriculture Punjab for completing the set target of wheat cultivation.
Recent Stories
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC
First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)
AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers
Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP
DPO holds open courts
Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today
Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control ..
Man killed, two injured in wedding firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister2 minutes ago
-
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC6 minutes ago
-
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP1 minute ago
-
DPO holds open courts1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control measures: Report2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, two injured in wedding firing1 minute ago
-
Encroachments-related issues discussed1 minute ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at APP Head Office1 minute ago
-
Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory inaugurated10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal1 minute ago