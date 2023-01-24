UrduPoint.com

Encroachments Removal Impossible Without Traders' Cooperation; ADC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Encroachments removal impossible without traders' cooperation; ADC

Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Nosheen Asrar on Tuesday asked the trade bodies of the city to remove encroachments in front of business centres

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Nosheen Asrar on Tuesday asked the trade bodies of the city to remove encroachments in front of business centres.

Talking to a delegation of various city trade associations, she said that eradicating encroachments was impossible without the business community's cooperation.

The ADC said that providing the best business environment to the business community was our top priority; adding in the first phase, a bazaar would be made free of encroachments by launching an operation soon.

On the occasion, the delegation apprised the ADC about the growing traffic jams in the city and demanded to start a grand operation against the encroachers as they were destroying their businesses.

The delegation includes the representatives of Moti Bazar, Trunk Bazar, Bohar Bazar, Talwara Bazar and Shah Faisal Bazar.

