Encroachments Removed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Encroachments removed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-encroachment team demolished encroachments set up in front of about 50 shops in Montgomery Bazaar here Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari supervised the operation, said official source.

He said that the shopkeepers were served notices for demolishing the illegal structures on voluntary basis but they did not pay attention to the notices.

He said that operation against encroachments would continue as no one would be allowed to occupy state land in the city.

