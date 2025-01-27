Encroachments removed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The district administration continued a cleanup operation across the city here on Monday.

District administration enforcement teams removed illegal construction from Mumtazaabad and Gulshan Market. According to a district administration spokesperson, the operation involved the use of heavy machinery to demolish unauthorized constructions.

The teams also dismantled illegal sheds and cleared pathways to ensure smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement. He stressed that the actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a cleaner and greener Punjab to ensuring the city remains organized and free from encroachments. The operation would continue across the city until all illegal constructions and encroachments are removed, he added.