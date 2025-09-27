Open Menu

Encroachments Removed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Encroachments removed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan, a joint operation was carried out by the Para Force and Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments in Sherdil Market. The operation successfully cleared all long-standing permanent and temporary encroachments.

According to the details, shopkeepers had erected illegal structures on the upper sections of Sherdil Market, extending beyond the designated boundaries of their shops. Roads and public passages had also been blocked due to unauthorized modifications to the market layout.

Acting promptly on public complaints and a detailed survey report, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan ordered immediate action. During the operation, all illegal constructions, unauthorized routes, and other obstructions were completely dismantled, significantly improving accessibility and movement within the market.

Local residents and traders widely appreciated the timely intervention, noting that the removal of encroachments has not only eased pedestrian flow but also enhanced the overall shopping and traffic environment in the area.

