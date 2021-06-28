Encroachments removed, 4 arrested over resistance

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Muhammad Zubair got removed encroachments from Sitiana and arrested four persons on charge of producing resistance and creating hindrance in official work, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Muhammad Zubair got removed encroachments from Sitiana and arrested four persons on charge of producing resistance and creating hindrance in official work, on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that AC Jaranwala along with officers of Revenue Department launched anti encroachment operation in Sitiana and removed various encroachments.

During operation, some encroachers including Dilawar, Babar, Ashfaq, Zaid and Shehbaz produced resistance and created hindrance in official work besides abusing the operation staff.

Therefore, the AC Jaranwala immediately called Sitiana police which arrested the accused including Dilawar, Babar, Ashfaq and Shehbaz from the scene whereas their fifth accomplice Zaid managed to escape.

The police registered a case against five accused and started investigation.