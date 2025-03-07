Open Menu

Encroachments Removed, 9 Arrested In Quetta Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 07:59 PM

District Administration took action against encroachments and removed encroachments in various areas of Quetta including Joint Road, Kutchlak Bazaar and Nawan Kali arrested 9 shopkeepers for involvement encroachment on Friday

Based on the complaints collected in the Chief Minister's portal, Assistant Commissioner (Kutchlak) Naimatullah Khan Tareen along with SP Traffic and police took action against encroachments in Kutchlak Bazaar.

During this, all the carts were removed from the road, the equipment kept in front of the stalls and shops was lifted and the road was restored for all types of traffic.

During this, 4 people were arrested and sent to jail.

Similarly, Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar took action against all the carts and stalls on Nawan Killi Main Road, which was always closed for traffic, and removed all the equipment from the road and maintained the road for traffic.

During operation, 5 shopkeepers were also arrested and sent to jail for involvement encroachment.

