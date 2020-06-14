Encroachments removed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari during ongoing operation against encroachments has removed many structures from Ghazi Abad.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that shopkeepers as well as land grabbers had grabbed state land through encroachments in Ghazi Abad bazar.

Receiving complaints, AC along with his team conducted operation against the mafia and removed all kinds of encroachments.

The AC had also filed a complaint to the police against accused of land grabbing Abdullah,while further action was underway.