Encroachments removed at flyover, roads: ADC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Under the supervision of Administrator Municipal Corporation/Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out at Khawaja Muhammad Safdar flyover and on roads, and temporary and permanent encroachments were removed.

The squad seized goods placed on roads by shopkeepers and showrooms. Heavy machinery was used during the operation. The additional deputy commissioner also visited the cattle market at Akbarabad Chowk late at night on Thursday and reviewed arrangements for sellers and buyers of sacrificial animals.

He said streetlights were working uninterruptedly in the cattle market and the best arrangements of awnings, water for cattle have been made while traffic management had been done for buyers and there was a parking stand and shelters for cattle. He said that no fee was being collected from traders or buyers in the cattle market and it would continue till Eid.

Traders and buyers expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.