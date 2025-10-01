Encroachments removed, cleanliness drive launched in DIKhan on TMO’s directives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting on public complaints, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Dera Ismail Khan, on Wednesday has launched a series of operations to remove encroachments and improve municipal cleanliness across the city.

On the directions of TMO Muhammad Hanif, Encroachment Incharge Fahad Khan Sadozai with TMA staff removed all temporary encroachments from Imamia Gate to Muslim Bazaar, ensuring a clear passage for citizens. In a similar action, he also cleared the route from Fowara Chowk to Stylo Market, restoring smooth pedestrian and traffic movement.

Likewise, under the special instructions of the TMO, Garden Supervisor Sani Khan Chishti supervised effective cleanliness work at Liaquat Park and Insaf Park.

He also oversaw a dedicated cleaning operation at Central chowks providing a cleaner and more pleasant environment for the public.

TMO Muhammad Hanif, while appreciating the efforts of the municipal staff, said that clearing encroachments and ensuring timely cleanliness was a top priority of the administration.

He reaffirmed that strict action would continue against illegal encroachments and that the municipal team was fully committed to providing citizens with a clean, healthy, and accessible environment.