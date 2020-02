Encroachments removed from Aziz Fatima Hospital area

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from Aziz Fatima Hospital area on Saturday.

A spokesman for the FDA said a team under supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya and Senior Building Inspector Shaukat Javaid Khan removed encroachments from Aziz Fatima Trust Hospital Area.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed an illegal plaza 704-K in Gulistan Colony and a housing scheme Ghalib City in Chak No.208-RB.