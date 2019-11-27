Encroachments removed from Balambat bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : District Administration while taking action against encroachments from Balambat bazaar and others bazaars removed encroachments and opened bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner Jandol Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin and Additional Assistant Commissioner Younis Khan along with Levies officials on the directives of DC Saadat Khan visited different bazaar and cleared bazaars from encroachments.

They said that no one would be spared and action would be taken against those who violate the rules.