UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Encroachments Removed From Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Encroachments removed from cattle markets

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) ::On the orders of Divisional Commander Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and Sector Commander North Syed Jawad Shah, encroachments have been removed from cattle markets to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Beat 3, Adeel Shahzad said this while talking to media men here on Tuesday.

He said that as Eid ul Azha was approaching people were visiting Gondal Cattle Market and facing problems due to encroachment. Now, all the encroachments had been removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he added.

DSP Adeel said earlier a meeting was held with DPO Attock, Syed Khalid Hamdani who ensured all possible cooperation in this context and also ordered deputing of additional police personnel there and establishment of temporary police post to handle any untoward incident. During the meeting different issues pertaining to smooth flow of traffic were discussed including patrolling of anti crime squad, establishment of Local Police check posts in surrounding areas and link roads, exchange of contact information and nomination of focal persons.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Traffic Attock Market Post Media All From

Recent Stories

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

59 minutes ago

59 minutes ago

Business community demands tariff rationalization, ..

12 minutes ago

Libyan Sheikhs to Discuss Egypt's Role in Settleme ..

12 minutes ago

PHA to plant artificial forests

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.