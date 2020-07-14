Encroachments removed from cattle markets

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) ::On the orders of Divisional Commander Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and Sector Commander North Syed Jawad Shah, encroachments have been removed from cattle markets to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Beat 3, Adeel Shahzad said this while talking to media men here on Tuesday.

He said that as Eid ul Azha was approaching people were visiting Gondal Cattle Market and facing problems due to encroachment. Now, all the encroachments had been removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he added.

DSP Adeel said earlier a meeting was held with DPO Attock, Syed Khalid Hamdani who ensured all possible cooperation in this context and also ordered deputing of additional police personnel there and establishment of temporary police post to handle any untoward incident. During the meeting different issues pertaining to smooth flow of traffic were discussed including patrolling of anti crime squad, establishment of Local Police check posts in surrounding areas and link roads, exchange of contact information and nomination of focal persons.