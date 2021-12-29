UrduPoint.com

Encroachments Removed From City's Shahi, Resham Bazars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:00 PM

Encroachments removed from city's Shahi, Resham bazars

As part of the ongoing anti encroachment operation, the teams of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) cleared the road and footpath in Shahi and Resham Bazars here Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :As part of the ongoing anti encroachment operation, the teams of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) cleared the road and footpath in Shahi and Resham Bazars here Wednesday.

The spokesman informed that the carts, cabins and other materials placed on the roads and footpaths were confiscated.

The Administration and Anti Encroachment authorities have given strict directions to the staff to remove debris from the areas immediately after the anti encroachment exercises.

Anti encroachment drives would continue on a daily basis in compliance with the orders of honorable high court, officials said.

