Encroachments removed from Clock Tower Chowk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The municipal corporation has removed all kinds of encroachments from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo supervised the anti encroachment operation in which heavy machinery was used to demolish ramps, etc.

erected in front of various shops at state land.

The staff of Municipal Corporation confiscated the entire material of shopkeepers from encroached sites and warned the accused that they would be sent behind bars if they again erected encroachments in the bazaars, a spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday.