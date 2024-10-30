Encroachments Removed From Four Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 09:44 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Wattoo visited Bhowana Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Regal Road and Rajbah Road and supervised the anti-encroachment operation there.
Three trucks and other machinery were used for removing encroachments from these areas and cleared footpaths for the general public.
The anti-encroachment staff also confiscated material of the shopkeepers from encroached staff and warned the accused to refrain from encroachment again otherwise strict action would be taken against them besides locking the violators behind bars, said a spokesman of local administration.
