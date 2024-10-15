Encroachments removed from Garh

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala has removed encroachments from various bazaars and streets in Garh.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that AC Tandlianwala Azka Sehar after receiving complaints supervised the anti-encroachment operation.

Heavy machinery was used for removing all kinds of encroachments from state land while the material of various shopkeepers present on the spot was also confiscated.

The AC Tandlianwala warned the encroachers that strict action would be taken against them and sent behind bars without any discrimination if they again erected encroachments on state land.

She also directed the staff of Tehsil Municipal Committee to check Garh area repeatedly so that mal-trend of encroachments could be discouraged strictly.