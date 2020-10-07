UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed From Ghulam Muhammad Abad

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration removed encroachments from state land in Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration on Wednesday said residents of 260 houses had made encroachments outside their houses in Ghulam Muhammad Abad which was removed.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the operation whilethe crackdown would continue till the retrieval of entire state land including green beltsand parks, he added.

