Encroachments Removed From Jail Road

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Encroachments removed from Jail Road

Encroachments were removed from Jail Road and its adjacent localities including Islam Nagar with the help of heavy machinery here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Encroachments were removed from Jail Road and its adjacent localities including islam Nagar with the help of heavy machinery here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar reached at Islam Nagar and supervised the anti-encroachment operation during which the local administration along with officials of municipal corporation and other departments demolished ramps and other structures which were developed illegally on state land on Jail Road, main roads of Islam Nagar and other localities.

On direction of deputy commissioner, the articles and other material of the encroachers were also confiscated from the encroached sites and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they again made encroachments on state lands, a spokesman of district administration said here on Friday.

