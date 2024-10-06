Encroachments removed from Jhang Road

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The district administration removed encroachments from Jhang Road and confiscated the material from the encroached sites.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad supervised the anti-encroachment operation and directed the shopkeepers to remove encroachments from state land voluntarily or face the music.

The team of municipal corporation used heavy machinery for removing encroachments from Jhang Road as the shopkeepers had set up ramps in front of their shops which were causing severe problems in the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

These encroachments were also creating hurdles for pedestrians. Therefore, the encroachments were removed and materials of the shopkeepers was confiscated, the spokesman added.