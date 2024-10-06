Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Jhang Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Encroachments removed from Jhang Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The district administration removed encroachments from Jhang Road and confiscated the material from the encroached sites.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad supervised the anti-encroachment operation and directed the shopkeepers to remove encroachments from state land voluntarily or face the music.

The team of municipal corporation used heavy machinery for removing encroachments from Jhang Road as the shopkeepers had set up ramps in front of their shops which were causing severe problems in the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

These encroachments were also creating hurdles for pedestrians. Therefore, the encroachments were removed and materials of the shopkeepers was confiscated, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Music Road Traffic Jhang Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

18 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

18 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

18 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

18 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

18 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

18 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

18 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

18 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

18 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan