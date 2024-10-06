Encroachments Removed From Jhang Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The district administration removed encroachments from Jhang Road and confiscated the material from the encroached sites.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad supervised the anti-encroachment operation and directed the shopkeepers to remove encroachments from state land voluntarily or face the music.
The team of municipal corporation used heavy machinery for removing encroachments from Jhang Road as the shopkeepers had set up ramps in front of their shops which were causing severe problems in the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.
These encroachments were also creating hurdles for pedestrians. Therefore, the encroachments were removed and materials of the shopkeepers was confiscated, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI introduced ominous tradition of provincial onslaught on federation: Siddiqui1 minute ago
-
WUS to hold conference on emerging trends in science2 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition organized in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests man for threatening woman with acid attack2 minutes ago
-
Mirpur University students push for updated career focussed curriculum22 minutes ago
-
'All facilities available at burn units in Punjab'22 minutes ago
-
Federal government imposes ban on PTM22 minutes ago
-
Objective of PTI protest to derail economy, spread anarchy: Tarar32 minutes ago
-
PPP to join JI rally42 minutes ago
-
08 dead, 1504 injured in 1411 RTCs in Punjab52 minutes ago
-
Two villages inundated in canal breach52 minutes ago
-
GCU Hyderabad gets 1st position in Sindhi, English debate contest1 hour ago