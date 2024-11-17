Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Jhumra Road

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Encroachments removed from Jhumra Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Municipal Corporation removed encroachments from Jhumra Road, here on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner City Ateeq-Ullah and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azmat Firdous supervised the operation during which heavy machinery was used to removed cemented encroachments.

The municipal corporation also confiscated material from the encroached sites and warned the shopkeepers to avoid violating the law or be ready to face the music, a spokesman for local administration said.

