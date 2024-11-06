Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

Labour Welfare Department has removed encroachments from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony Narwala Road

Director Labour Welfare (West) Ghulam Shabbir Kalyar received complaints about encroachments in Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony Narwala Road and initiated operation against it.

The Director Labour (West) served notices to the encroachers and directed them to remove the encroachments voluntarily but they did not pay any heed to the notices. Hence, the Director Labour (West) along with his team reached in the Colony and supervised the anti-encroachment operation.

Heavy machinery was also used for removing all kinds of encroachments from the colony in addition to warning the violators to avoid from re-erecting encroachments, or be ready to face the music, spokesman added.