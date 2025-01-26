Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Khurarianwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The municipal committee removed encroachments from main bazaar Khurarianwala, here on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Rana Safdar Shabbir supervised the operation during which heavy machinery was used to remove cemented encroachments.

The municipal committee also confiscated material from the encroached sites and warned the shopkeepers to avoid from violating the law or be ready to face the music, a spokesman of local administration said.

