Encroachments Removed From Lahai Bazaar In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Anti-encroachment squad under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue)
Muhammad Iqbal conducted an operation in Lahai Bazaar, removing permanent and temporary
encroachments.
Muhammad Iqbal said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, a zero tolerance
policy was being adopted on encroachments and no leniency would be shown in this regard,
says a handout issued here on Sunday.
He instructed the shopkeepers to keep their goods confined to their shops, otherwise the
goods would be confiscated, and arrests would be made, besides getting cases registered
against the violators.
Anti-encroachment special teams of the Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police were
fully active while the markets were being continuously monitored, so that encroachments
could not be established again, he added.
