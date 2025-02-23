Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Lahai Bazaar In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Encroachments removed from Lahai Bazaar in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Anti-encroachment squad under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue)

Muhammad Iqbal conducted an operation in Lahai Bazaar, removing permanent and temporary

encroachments.

Muhammad Iqbal said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, a zero tolerance

policy was being adopted on encroachments and no leniency would be shown in this regard,

says a handout issued here on Sunday.

He instructed the shopkeepers to keep their goods confined to their shops, otherwise the

goods would be confiscated, and arrests would be made, besides getting cases registered

against the violators.

Anti-encroachment special teams of the Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police were

fully active while the markets were being continuously monitored, so that encroachments

could not be established again, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Du ..

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..

11 hours ago
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

11 hours ago
 Arab Parliament approves document supporting resil ..

Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People

12 hours ago
 Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Batt ..

Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final

12 hours ago
 New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targ ..

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children

12 hours ago
 Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE To ..

Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025

13 hours ago
 Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ..

Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan