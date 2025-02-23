Encroachments removed from Lahai Bazaar in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Anti-encroachment squad under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue)

Muhammad Iqbal conducted an operation in Lahai Bazaar, removing permanent and temporary

encroachments.

Muhammad Iqbal said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, a zero tolerance

policy was being adopted on encroachments and no leniency would be shown in this regard,

says a handout issued here on Sunday.

He instructed the shopkeepers to keep their goods confined to their shops, otherwise the

goods would be confiscated, and arrests would be made, besides getting cases registered

against the violators.

Anti-encroachment special teams of the Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police were

fully active while the markets were being continuously monitored, so that encroachments

could not be established again, he added.