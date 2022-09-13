UrduPoint.com

Encroachments Removed From Madina Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 06:57 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from Madina Town and its peripheral localities

An FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that after receiving several complaints, Director General FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram directed the Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya to take strict action against the encroachments.

Hence, an FDA team, headed by the estate officer, removed encroachments from the main bazaar and Jattanwala Chowk in Madina Town and warned the encroachers that they would be sent behind bars in addition to confiscating their material if they again erected any encroachments on the state land, he added.

