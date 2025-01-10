Encroachments removed from Madina Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a vigorous anti-encroachment operation in Madina Town and removed all temporary and permanent encroachments from various markets by using heavy machinery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a vigorous anti-encroachment operation in Madina Town and removed all temporary and permanent encroachments from various markets by using heavy machinery.

The operation resulted in the removal of illegal structures and the submission of challans against 30 shopkeepers to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, said FDA spokesman here on Friday.

He said that taking serious notice on public complaints, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry directed the FDA officials to completely eliminate encroachments from Madina Town.

Therefore, under supervision of Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj and the FDA team led by Estate Officer Mian Qamar Shehzad removed encroachments from Bismillah Chowk, Jattanwala Chowk, Main Susan Road, SSR, and ISR Roads.

The illegal structures such as stalls, counters and other types of encroachments built on public land were demolished and materials from the spot were confiscated.

The shopkeepers were warned to refrain from occupying public spaces and blocking pathways or be ready to face the music as stern action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, spokesman added.

Meanwhile, FDA Director General highlighted FDA commitment to making all residential colonies and commercial markets free of encroachments.

He urged the shopkeepers to voluntarily remove illegal structures and said that non-compliance could lead to legal consequences and further damage for which they would be held accountable.