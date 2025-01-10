Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Madina Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 11:04 PM

Encroachments removed from Madina Town

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a vigorous anti-encroachment operation in Madina Town and removed all temporary and permanent encroachments from various markets by using heavy machinery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a vigorous anti-encroachment operation in Madina Town and removed all temporary and permanent encroachments from various markets by using heavy machinery.

The operation resulted in the removal of illegal structures and the submission of challans against 30 shopkeepers to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, said FDA spokesman here on Friday.

He said that taking serious notice on public complaints, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry directed the FDA officials to completely eliminate encroachments from Madina Town.

Therefore, under supervision of Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj and the FDA team led by Estate Officer Mian Qamar Shehzad removed encroachments from Bismillah Chowk, Jattanwala Chowk, Main Susan Road, SSR, and ISR Roads.

The illegal structures such as stalls, counters and other types of encroachments built on public land were demolished and materials from the spot were confiscated.

The shopkeepers were warned to refrain from occupying public spaces and blocking pathways or be ready to face the music as stern action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, spokesman added.

Meanwhile, FDA Director General highlighted FDA commitment to making all residential colonies and commercial markets free of encroachments.

He urged the shopkeepers to voluntarily remove illegal structures and said that non-compliance could lead to legal consequences and further damage for which they would be held accountable.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Music Road Lead Market All From Court

Recent Stories

US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitim ..

US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in

15 seconds ago
 Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport sy ..

Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..

17 seconds ago
 UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hem ..

UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15

18 seconds ago
 Encroachments removed from Madina Town

Encroachments removed from Madina Town

20 seconds ago
 CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Tu ..

CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to p ..

4 minutes ago
 Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar ..

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising

22 minutes ago
Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-c ..

Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpu ..

Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpur

4 minutes ago
 UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest ..

UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier

26 minutes ago
 People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief ..

People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meet ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..

24 minutes ago
 Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan