Encroachments removed from main gate of Qadamgah-e-Moula Ali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's anti encroachment cell Thursday carried out anti encroachment operation at the gate of main Imambargah of Qadamgah-e-Moula Ali (R.A) and its surrounding areas and demolished six iron made cabin shops and seized more than 24 push carts, patharas and other items. Anti encroachment operation was carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and HMC's Director anti encroachment cell Toheed Ahmed in which large number of personnel of police traffic cops and anti encroachment force participated. The illegal occupants resisted the operation but police overpowered them by force and cleared the main gate of the Imambargah from illegal occupants.

It is pertinent to mention here that these encroachments were established since many years at the entry point of the main Imambargah of Qadamgah due to which devotees especially women were facing problems during visit to Qadamgah.

The Anjuman Imam Haidri and other organizations of azadaran had filed complaints in the past to retrieve illegal occupied area adjacent to Qadamgah.

The Assistant Commissioner city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab while talking to media said administration would provide all facilities to the mourners and anti encroachment operation was part of it to facilitate the mourners during Ashura.