UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Encroachments Removed From Main Gate Of Qadamgah-e-Moula Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:37 PM

Encroachments removed from main gate of Qadamgah-e-Moula Ali

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's anti encroachment cell Thursday carried out anti encroachment operation at the gate of main Imambargah of Qadamgah-e-Moula Ali (R.A) and its surrounding areas and demolished six iron made cabin shops and seized more than 24 push carts, patharas and other items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's anti encroachment cell Thursday carried out anti encroachment operation at the gate of main Imambargah of Qadamgah-e-Moula Ali (R.A) and its surrounding areas and demolished six iron made cabin shops and seized more than 24 push carts, patharas and other items. Anti encroachment operation was carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and HMC's Director anti encroachment cell Toheed Ahmed in which large number of personnel of police, traffic cops and anti encroachment force participated. The illegal occupants resisted the operation but police overpowered them by force and cleared the main gate of the Imambargah from illegal occupants.

It is pertinent to mention here that these encroachments were established since many years at the entry point of the main Imambargah of Qadamgah due to which devotees especially women were facing problems during visit to Qadamgah.

The Anjuman Imam Haidri and other organizations of azadaran had filed complaints in the past to retrieve illegal occupied area adjacent to Qadamgah.

The Assistant Commissioner city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab while talking to media said administration would provide all facilities to the mourners and anti encroachment operation was part of it to facilitate the mourners during Ashura.

Related Topics

Police Visit Traffic Hyderabad Anjuman Women Media All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

11 minutes ago

Report by the Group of Eminent International and R ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends closing ceremony of IN ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition promote ..

41 minutes ago

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

1 hour ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.