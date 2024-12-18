Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Millat Road, Aminpur Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Encroachments removed from Millat Road, Aminpur Bazaar

The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad during a grand operation has removed all types of encroachments from Millat Road and Aminpur Bazaar for greater public interest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad during a grand operation has removed all types of encroachments from Millat Road and Aminpur Bazaar for greater public interest.

Deputy Chief Officer/ Municipal Officer Regulation Azmat Firdous led the operation which targeted illegal structures and items exceeding the permitted limits on the roads.

The municipal staff confiscated all items and material from the encroached sites besides demolishing cemented encroachments with the help of heavy machinery.

Speaking on the occasion, Azmat Firdous said that similar operations would be conducted daily across the city to clear all forms of encroachments for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic and reclaiming public spaces. The confiscated items would not be returned whereas strict action would be taken against the violators if they again erected encroachments, she added.

