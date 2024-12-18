Encroachments Removed From Millat Road, Aminpur Bazaar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad during a grand operation has removed all types of encroachments from Millat Road and Aminpur Bazaar for greater public interest
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad during a grand operation has removed all types of encroachments from Millat Road and Aminpur Bazaar for greater public interest.
Deputy Chief Officer/ Municipal Officer Regulation Azmat Firdous led the operation which targeted illegal structures and items exceeding the permitted limits on the roads.
The municipal staff confiscated all items and material from the encroached sites besides demolishing cemented encroachments with the help of heavy machinery.
Speaking on the occasion, Azmat Firdous said that similar operations would be conducted daily across the city to clear all forms of encroachments for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic and reclaiming public spaces. The confiscated items would not be returned whereas strict action would be taken against the violators if they again erected encroachments, she added.
Recent Stories
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..
Father killed, son injured during robbery
ASI among 3 police officials dismissed
DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition
UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..
Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"
Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Pri ..
CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of economy to be achieved with help of ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..
Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh27 minutes ago
-
Father killed, son injured during robbery3 minutes ago
-
ASI among 3 police officials dismissed3 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition10 minutes ago
-
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan M ..10 minutes ago
-
Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"9 minutes ago
-
Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Prime Minister on Polit ..3 minutes ago
-
Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner refutes flour price hike claims, announces price reduction3 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign in ICT achieves 66% target on 3rd day3 minutes ago
-
First cut-flower shop opened in Faisalabad3 minutes ago
-
Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa elected as member of JCP3 minutes ago