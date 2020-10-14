Encroachments removed from Narwala Road

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari removed encroachments from Narwala Road on Wednesday.

The operation continued for more than five hours during which encroachments were removed.

The AC City said all kinds of encroachments had been removed from footpathsand green belts on Narwala Road.