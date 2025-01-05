Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Narwala Road

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Encroachments removed from Narwala Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) removed encroachments from Narwala Road near the wall of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Sunday.

Municipal Officer Regulation Azmat Firdous led an operation and restored the pathway for public use.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the encroachments would be removed from all roads and footpaths of the city including Clock Tower Chowk and its eight bazaars.

She said that shopkeepers were requested repeatedly to remove encroachments voluntarily but they did not pay any heed to these requests. However, now the entire material present on the encroached sites was being confiscated in addition to taking strict action against the encroachers without any discrimination.

Legal action was being taken against those who reinstall encroachments or create hurdles to official operations, she added.

