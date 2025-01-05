Encroachments Removed From Narwala Road
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) removed encroachments from Narwala Road near the wall of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Sunday.
Municipal Officer Regulation Azmat Firdous led an operation and restored the pathway for public use.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that the encroachments would be removed from all roads and footpaths of the city including Clock Tower Chowk and its eight bazaars.
She said that shopkeepers were requested repeatedly to remove encroachments voluntarily but they did not pay any heed to these requests. However, now the entire material present on the encroached sites was being confiscated in addition to taking strict action against the encroachers without any discrimination.
Legal action was being taken against those who reinstall encroachments or create hurdles to official operations, she added.
Recent Stories
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachments removed from Narwala Road3 minutes ago
-
Public grievances addressed: DIG Islamabad holds khuli katchery3 minutes ago
-
Hasan Nourian calls for unity among Muslim Ummah13 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Kurram to ensure public safety13 minutes ago
-
BEEF holds awareness session regarding Benazir Bhutto fully funded scholarship scheme33 minutes ago
-
Three shops gutted33 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead43 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to bid SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso a farewell53 minutes ago
-
Gilani vows to uphold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's mission of public service53 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab terms individuals rendered services to Karachi as asset53 minutes ago
-
IBCC concludes Two-Day Capacity-Building workshop in Lahore53 minutes ago
-
100,000 homes to get free solar panels in Punjab: CM1 hour ago