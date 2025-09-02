Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Nullah Aik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Encroachments removed from Nullah Aik

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The district administration launched a major anti-encroachment operation along Nullah Aik, during which more than 10 illegal structures were demolished.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abbas Zulqarnain and Assistant Commissioner (City) Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood, with the use of heavy machinery to ensure swift removal of unauthorized constructions.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood reiterated the district administration’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments.

He noted that similar operations are ongoing in other parts of the city to clear public land and water channels.

He further stated that in addition to demolishing permanent structures, illegal fences and barriers were also removed as part of the drive.

The operation reflects the administration's broader efforts to restore urban infrastructure, ensure public safety, and prevent obstruction of natural water flows in flood-prone areas.

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

48 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

10 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

19 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

1 hour ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

1 hour ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

1 hour ago
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan