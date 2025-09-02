Encroachments Removed From Nullah Aik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The district administration launched a major anti-encroachment operation along Nullah Aik, during which more than 10 illegal structures were demolished.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abbas Zulqarnain and Assistant Commissioner (City) Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood, with the use of heavy machinery to ensure swift removal of unauthorized constructions.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood reiterated the district administration’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments.
He noted that similar operations are ongoing in other parts of the city to clear public land and water channels.
He further stated that in addition to demolishing permanent structures, illegal fences and barriers were also removed as part of the drive.
The operation reflects the administration's broader efforts to restore urban infrastructure, ensure public safety, and prevent obstruction of natural water flows in flood-prone areas.
