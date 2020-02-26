UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed From Roads Leading To Cricket Stadium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:04 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement Cell removed encroachments at different roads, leading to Multan cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Cell made Vehari Road - Multan Cricket Stadium encroachments free and ensured smooth flow of traffic.

Similarly, encroachments were also removed from some adjacent roads to the stadium. Thousands of citizens from across south Punjab rushed Multan Cricket Stadium to enjoy mega event, Pakistan Super League 2020.

In order to resolve vehicle parking issue, Multan Development Authority earmarked huge space at Gate Number-3, Fatimah Jinnah Town.

