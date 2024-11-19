Encroachments Removed From Sargodha Road
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 07:29 PM
The Municipal Corporation removed encroachments from Sargodha Road in addition to confiscating the material from the site
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Municipal Corporation removed encroachments from Sargodha Road in addition to confiscating the material from the site.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ateeq Ullah and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azmat Firdous supervised the operation and warned the shopkeepers to avoid from setting up encroachments again on the road and state land or face strict action.
The municipal corporation staff used heavy machinery for removal of cemented encroachments from the road and deposited the confiscated material in the MC store for further action.
On this occasion, the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation said that the scope of the anti encroachment operation would also be expanded on other parts of Faisalabad. Encroachers should remove encroachments voluntarily or be ready to face the music, he added.
