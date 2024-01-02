Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Sheikhupura Road

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The district government removed encroachments from Sheikhupura Road and warned the encroachers of other parts of the city to remove their setups voluntarily or be ready to face action.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh led the anti-encroachment drive while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto and others were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that encroachments created problems for people, therefore, the government had decided to rehabilitate all roads by removing all kinds of encroachments from them.

In this connection, a vigorous campaign was launched and heavy machinery used used to demolish ramps and other type of encroachments.

He also asked people to remove their encroachments voluntarily from all parts of the city, otherwise their materials would be confiscated in addition to strict action. The assistant commissioner (AC) will supervise the anti-encroachment drive, he added.

