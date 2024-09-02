Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Sheikhupura Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Encroachments removed from Sheikhupura Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad has removed encroachments from Sheikhupura Road, here on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that AC City after receiving complaints, reached at Sheikhupura Road near Storm Water Drain where the shopkeepers and local residents had erected encroachments causing numerous problems for the passersby.

The AC City supervised the entire operation in which heavy machinery was used for removal of encroachments. The AC warned the shopkeepers to refrain from encroachments on state lands, otherwise, their material would be confiscated besides getting criminal cases registered against the responsible.

Meanwhile, the AC City also reviewed de-silting process of local drain and directed the WASA authorities to complete it on war-footing so that arrangements for urban flooding emergencies could be further improved, spokesman added.

