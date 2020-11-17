UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed From Sukkur Irrigation Colony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Irrigation department, Sukkur continued to removed many illegally-constructed shops and other encroachments from the Irrigation Colony on Tuesday.

The irrigation authorities bulldozed many illegally-constructed shops, huts and other constructions from the Sukkur Barrage Colony under the supervision of the police.

The irrigation authorities had given notices for evacuation of encroachments three days ago. The irrigation officials told the Media that the operation against the encroachments was launched on the orders of the Sindh High Court and pledged to continue it till the removal of entire illegal structures from the colony.

More Stories From Pakistan

