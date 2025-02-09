Encroachments removed from Susan Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from Susan Road with the help of heavy machinery.

An FDA spokesman said here on Sunday that the Authority launched a vigorous drive against encroachments in FDA-controlled residential colonies and commercial markets.

In this connection, the teams were adopting zero-tolerance policy as encroachments were not only creating traffic problems but also a major impediment in restoration of original beauty of Faisalabad city, he added.

He said that Director Estate Management-1 Junaid Hasan Manj supervised the anti-encroachment drive in Madina Town where the FDA team with the help of heavy machinery demolished cemented encroachments at Susan Road in addition to issuing warnings to the encroachers to avoid from violating law in future or ready to face the music, he added.