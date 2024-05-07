Encroachments removed from Tata bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Municipal Corporation has removed all kinds of encroachments from Tata bazaar by taking strict action against the encroachers without any discrimination.

Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto supervised the anti encroachment operation here on Tuesday and said that encroachment was an illegal act. Therefore, anti encroachment drive would continue without any discrimination.

He said that Supreme Court of Pakistan had issued strict orders for removing all kinds of encroachments. Therefore, the shopkeepers and residents should abide by the court orders and remove their encroachments voluntarily. Otherwise, their material found at encroached sites would be confiscated besides taking stern action against the encroachers, he added.

The municipal corporation team removed sheds, ramps and other kinds of encroachments from Tata bazaar and opened it for smooth flow of vehicular traffic.