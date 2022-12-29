Encroachments removed from university road, ten arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner, Syeda Zainab Naqvi on Thursday removed encroachments including kiosks being illegally erected by shopkeepers on University Road.

Heavy machinery was used to dismantle structures constructed by shopkeepers on university road.

Ten persons were also arrested by district administration on the spot.

Assistant Commissioner has directed for stern action against shopkeepers found guilty of violating their limits and said that step has been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main artery of the city that was often choked due to unauthorized construction by business owners.