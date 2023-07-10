Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Various Colonies

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration removed encroachments from various colonies and confiscated the material used for encroaching the sites.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Monday a vigorous campaign was launched against encroachments in Faisalabad. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar was supervising the drive against the encroachers.

The DC visited Muslim Colony, Warispura, People's Colony No. 1, Muhammad Chowk and other areas where the teams of municipal corporation, under the supervision of district government officers, removed encroachments and restored the original shape of bazaars, streets and roads.

He said that there was a 60-foot wide bazaar in People's Colony No.1 which had been encroached upon and reduced to 30 feet. The residents and shopkeepers had constructed illegal ramps and parking areas in the bazaar which not only damaged the beauty of the passageway but also created numerous problems for passersby.

Similarly, people have also encroached the area along the wall of Sabria Sirajia school and the MC teams removed the encroachments with the help of heavy machinery.

DC Ali Anan Qamar appreciated the performance of anti-encroachment teams and vowed to continue the operation till complete elimination of encroachments from the city area. He said in first phase, the drive was launched in commercial markets and bazaars and scope of the operation would be expanded to residential areas also in second phase.

He said that deadline of seven days was given to the residents of colonies for removal of encroachments voluntarily, as a vigorous crackdown would be initiated after one week and their entire material would be confiscated besides taking strict legal action against the accused.

