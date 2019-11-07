Encroachments removed from various parts at Kohat

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration launched a grand anti-encroachment drive, demolishing illegal construction and structures at different parts of the city here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Tehsil Municipal Administration Staff, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Murad Ahmed supervised the anti-encroachment campaign in which encroachments were removed from footpaths at main bazaar and Zargran bazaar of the city.

During the operation, fines were also imposed on violators and the AAC added the operation had been launched on the directives of the deputy commissioner following public complaints and media reports in this respect.

He said the drive would continue indiscriminately to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city and create convenience for people who visited bazaars for shopping.

The AAC also paid surprise visit to Liaqat hospital and inspected different wards including emergency, ghyney, children wards, X-ray room and Labs.

During the visit, he directed concerned doctors and staff to ensure best treatment to the masses.