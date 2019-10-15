UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed From Various Parts At Lower Dir

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration launched an anti-encroachment drive, demolished illegal construction and structures at different parts of the city here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Tehsil Municipal Administration Staff, Assistant Commissioner Syed Fahad Iftikhar supervised the anti-encroachment campaign in which encroachments were removed from footpaths and other places of the city.

During the operation, fines were also imposed on violators and the AC added the operation had been launched on the directives of the deputy commissioner following public complaints and media reports in this respect.

He said the drive would continue indiscriminately to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city and create convenience for people who visited bazaars for shopping.

